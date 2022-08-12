The Old Trafford support will have wanted to see some revenge for the 4-0 embarrassment inflicted upon them on the South Coast in May but instead witnessed Graham Potter's side claim their first ever victory at the Red Devils' historic home ground.

If there were some supporters hoping Erik ten Hag's appointment alone could help turn the tide at Manchester United then their defeat to Brighton on the opening weekend of the Premier League TV schedule will have been a sobering reminder of just how much is still left to be done.

A trip to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, where Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham all dropped points last season, is far from an ideal follow-up for Man Utd.

It will be a return to west London for Christian Eriksen too but with the Bees closing in on a deal for Mikkel Damsgaard, his absence may not be an issue for too much longer.

Thomas Frank's side will hope to avoid second-season syndrome in 2022/23 and showed the mettle that they'll need to do that by battling back from two-down to secure a draw against Leicester at the King Power Stadium last weekend.

They will know they may never get a better chance to end their long wait for a win against Man Utd, having not beaten them since 1938.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Man Utd?

Brentford v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 13th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Man Utd will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Chelsea v Tottenham

What TV channel is Brentford v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Brentford v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Brentford v Man Utd team news

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry; Janelt, Nørgaard, Dasilva; Mbuemo, Toney, Wissa

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia; Garner, Fred; Sancho, Fernandez, Eriksen; Ronaldo

Brentford v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Brentford v Man Utd

Man Utd are a club in crisis at the moment and there may never be a better opportunity for the Bees to end their long wait for a victory against them.

They produced a rousing comeback against Leicester last weekend and will feel momentum is with them in their first home game of the new campaign.

But there is still some quality in this Man Utd squad and those players will be hurting. Don't be too surprised if we see a response.

Our prediction: Brentford 1-2 Man Utd (17/4 at bet365)

