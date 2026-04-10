Premier League disruptors Brentford and Everton face off at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

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The pair, who sit level on points in seventh and eighth, have their sights set on snatching a Champions League spot from one of the teams above them in what is left of the 2025/26 campaign.

The break came at a good time for the Bees, who took three points from three games in March but will now return rested and ready to kick on.

Everton have been one of the Premier League's form sides in the last month or so and won three of their last four, including a 3-0 victory over Chelsea.

Every game means more at this point in the season and Saturday's meeting in West London could prove pivotal in the race for European football.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Everton on TV and online.

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When is Brentford v Everton?

Brentford v Everton will take place on Saturday 11 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brentford v Everton kick-off time

Brentford v Everton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Everton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

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Is there a Brentford v Everton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Brentford v Everton on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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