There were concerns that the match would be postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral but there has been confirmation it will be played – though it has been moved from 2pm to midday.

Brentford host Arsenal at the Gtech Community Stadium in the first game of Sunday's Premier League TV schedule .

West London has not always been a happy hunting ground for the Gunners – indeed their only previous visit to the Gtech Community Stadium was a night many supporters would rather forget as the newly-promoted Bees beat them 2-0 in the 2021/22 season opener.

Mikel Arteta's side have come on leaps and bounds since then so will be keen for a chance to banish the demons of that frustrating evening.

They bounced back from their 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford with a 2-1 win over FC Zurich in the Europa League last week but now turn their attention back to the Premier League.

Brentford, meanwhile, will have had 15 days without a competitive game by the time the kick-off arrives on Sunday, which should leave them well rested but will likely frustrate Thomas Frank as it may be harder for his side to capitalise on the momentum built up in their 5-2 win over Leeds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Arsenal?

Brentford v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 18th September 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Arsenal will kick off at 12pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Wolves v Man City.

What TV channel is Brentford v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Brentford v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Brentford v Arsenal team news

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry; Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Zinchenko, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Brentford v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brentford (10/3) Draw (11/4) Arsenal (4/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Brentford v Arsenal

Arsenal know from previous experience that a trip to the Gtech Community Stadium is not something to underestimate, even with Brentford likely to be a little rusty after 15 days without a competitive game.

More like this

All eyes are going to be on the Gunners to see how they respond to their first Premier League loss of the season while there could be extra pressure on them if Tottenham and Man City both win and move above them in the table.

We've seen that this Brentford side are capable of upsets and they'll likely be looking to follow the blueprint for success outlined by Man Utd.

We know they have the quality to take their chances, it's going to be about whether they can keep Arsenal out.

Our prediction: Brentford 1-3 Arsenal (14/1 at bet365)

