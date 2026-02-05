Aston Villa travel to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, hoping to get their Premier League title challenge back on track.

The Villans have fallen seven points back from leaders Arsenal after last weekend's defeat to Brentford and Unai Emery will know his side cannot afford that gap to grow any further.

It looks like a tough time to travel to the Vitality Stadium as the hosts are back in form after a tough end to 2025.

The Cherries have shown there is life beyond Antoine Semenyo, who sealed a big-money move to Man City, by winning three of their last four, including a 2-0 victory at Wolves last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Aston Villa?

Bournemouth v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 7th February 2026.

Bournemouth v Aston Villa kick-off time

Bournemouth v Aston Villa will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

Is there a Bournemouth v Aston Villa live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Bournemouth v Aston Villa on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

