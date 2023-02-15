Both sides have won the European Cup/Champions League eight times between them and fans were used to seeing United and Barcelona dominate on the biggest stage. However, they will instead face off in the Europa League for the first time.

European heavyweights Manchester United and Barcelona face off in the first leg of their Europa League play-off on Thursday evening.

United finished second in their Europa League group behind Real Sociedad this season, while Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League after finishing behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

The Red Devils, who come into this on the back of their 2-0 win at Leeds on Sunday, are in fine form under Erik ten Hag and they suffered defeat just once in their last 15.

Xavi's Barcelona are flying this season and they're riding an 11-game win streak in all competitions. They also boast a nine-point lead ahead of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Barcelona v Man Utd.

When is Barcelona v Man Utd?

Barcelona v Man Utd will kick off at 5:45pm on Thursday 16th February 2023.

Barcelona v Man Utd team news

Barcelona predicted line-up: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Pedri, De Jong, Kessie; Raphinha, Gavi, Lewandowski.

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

Barcelona v Man Utd prediction

Barcelona are flying under Xavi and it won't be easy for Manchester United at the Nou Camp.

However, with Marcus Rashford, the Red Devils are a goal threat and the England man will be confident of keeping his fine run going.

We could see these sides play out an entertaining draw on Thursday night.

Our prediction: Barcelona 1-1 Man Utd (13/2 at bet365)

Barcelona v Man Utd odds

Barcelona (3/4) Draw (3/1) Man Utd (10/3)*

