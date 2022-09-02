Despite an eye-catching summer transfer window, the Birmingham club are languishing down in the relegation zone with just three points from their first five games.

Things look as though they could be about to go from bad to worse for Steven Gerrard as with pressure building after a poor start to the new season, his Aston Villa side host Man City in the final game on Saturday's Premier League TV schedule .

Their fightback against Arsenal on Wednesday evening lasted just three minutes as Gabriel Martinelli quickly put the Gunners back into the lead after Douglas Luiz's equaliser.

Gerrard, who has now won 12 and lost 17 of his 34 games in charge, admitted after the 2-1 defeat that he's worried about his future but he has more pressing concerns.

While Aston Villa were suffering defeat to Arsenal, Man City were putting six past Nottingham Forest with Erling Haaland continuing his frightening start to life in the Premier League.

The summer signing now has nine goals in five games, including back-to-back hat-tricks, and has looked every bit the goal-machine fans of rival clubs were worried he would be.

On Saturday, it's the Villa Park faithful's turn to take a closer look at Man City's new monster.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Man City on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Aston Villa v Man City?

Aston Villa v Man City will take place on Saturday 3rd September 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Man Utd v Arsenal.

Shop Manchester City merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 5 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Aston Villa v Man City team news

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Ramsey; Bailey, Ings, Watkins

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Aston Villa v Man City odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Aston Villa (6/1) Draw (9/2) Man City (4/11)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Man City

There are few worse teams for a manager under pressure to play than Man City but you'd imagine that, unless things go catastrophically, Gerrard will get more time.

He can take heart from the difficulties that his side caused Arsenal in midweek but though they're two points back, Saturday's opponents are another level entirely.

Even without Haaland, this team won the Premier League last season and they look in a frightening mood right now.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 0-4 Man City (16/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.