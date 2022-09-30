It's rare that top spot has been the prize for the winner of this fixture in recent years but that will be the case this weekend – with just a point separating Mikel Arteta's league leaders and third-placed Tottenham.

The Premier League TV schedule gets back under way with a bang on Saturday as it is all eyes on the Emirates for the North London derby.

The Gunners have been the Premier League's pace-setters this season but came unstuck against Man Utd at Old Trafford, which was their only game against top six opposition so far in 2022/23.

Spurs have not been wholly convincing this season but bounced back from their defeat to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League by putting six past struggling Leicester ahead of the international break.

Son Heung-min was the catalyst in that match, bagging a 13-minute hat-trick from the bench, and has looked in frightening form for South Korea over the past week with goals against both Costa Rica and Cameroon.

The visitors have struggled at the Emirates over the years, winning just once there in the Premier League since their rivals moved from Highbury, but with top spot in the Premier League as the prize, this weekend's North London derby is about more than just bragging rights.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Tottenham?

Arsenal v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 1st October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Man City v Man Utd.

Arsenal v Tottenham team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Bentacur, Højbjerg, Sessegnon; Richarlison, Kane, Son

What TV channel is Arsenal v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Arsenal v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Tottenham

If the London derbies we've seen so far this term are anything to go by, we should be in for an absolute cracker on Saturday with both sides heading into the game with something to prove.

Tottenham are still looking to shake off their 'bottlers' tag. They have not quite reached top gear this term but they've ground out results and have looked at their best when they've been able to move the ball forward quickly, which could just mean they're able to expose the Gunners in the way Man Utd did at Old Trafford.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been good value for their fast start but will need to beat the division's top teams to convince everyone that they are the real deal.

There are goals in both teams so a high-scoring draw would not be a huge surprise.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham (12/1 at bet365)

