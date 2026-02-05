Arsenal turn their attention back to the Premier League on Saturday for the visit of Sunderland.

The Gunners moved one step closer to ending their five-year trophy drought by beating Chelsea to reach the Carabao Cup final in midweek, but must refocus quickly ahead of the Black Cats' arrival in North London.

Mikel Arteta's side stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League back to six points last week but will be wary of giving the chasing pair, Man City and Aston Villa, any extra encouragement.

Arsenal know exactly how tough the visitors are, having drawn 2-2 with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light back in November.

Though the Black Cats have been much more effective at home than on the road this term, Regis Le Bris's side won't be short on confidence after Monday's 3-0 win over Burnley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Sunderland?

Arsenal v Sunderland will take place on Saturday 7th February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Sunderland kick-off time

Arsenal v Sunderland will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Sunderland on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

Is there an Arsenal v Sunderland live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Arsenal v Sunderland on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

