The pair faced different pressures heading into the new season but both have answered the doubters in the early weeks of the new campaign.

Two of the top flight's in-form number nines meet on Saturday as Gabriel Jesus and Arsenal host Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fulham in the final game of Saturday's Premier League TV schedule .

Jesus's fast start to life with the Gunners has gone some way to convincing he will prove worth the £50 million or so that the north London club paid Man City for him in the summer – scoring twice and providing three assists in his first three games.

Mitrovic, meanwhile, has been written off as a player that can't handle the step up to the Premier League – but flying high after scoring 40 Championship goals last season, he's sent a message to the doubters by scoring three goals in his first three games.

Many had earmarked Fulham for relegation back to the second flight before a ball was even kicked, but draws against Liverpool and Wolves followed by a dramatic West London Derby win against Brentford has shown they're a side it is foolish to underestimate.

They'll arrive at the Emirates unbeaten, but as Arsenal are the only side left in the league with three wins from three, maintaining that record will not be easy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Fulham on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Arsenal v Fulham?

Arsenal v Fulham will take place on Saturday 27th August 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Fulham will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Nottingham Forest v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Fulham team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Mbabu, Pereira, Reid; Mitrovic.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Arsenal v Fulham odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Fulham

Given these are two sides whose hopes for the season are likely to hinge on the success of their star striker, the opening weeks of the Premier League season have been hugely encouraging for both.

Mitrovic won the battle of the number nines against Ivan Toney last week – bagging a late winner after the Bees' forward mimicked his celebration earlier on. But though he looks likely to cause the Gunners backline problems, it's what plays out in the other box that could decide this one.

Arteta's side stamped out Bournemouth's resistance quickly last week and will be keen to do the same again in front of a baying home crowd, so it could be a busy afternoon for Leno on his return to his former club.

Our prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Fulham (11/1 at bet365)

