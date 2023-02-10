The Gunners succumbed to their first league defeat since September last weekend as Sean Dyche masterminded a 1-0 victory in his first game in charge of relegation-battlers Everton.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will be looking to bounce back when they host 2022/23 giantkillers Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday.

It's two losses in a row now for Mikel Arteta's side, who were knocked out of the FA Cup by Man City at the end of January, and the pressure is on them to stop the slide ahead of a top of the table clash with the Citizens next week.

That will not be easy against a Brentford team on a nine-game unbeaten run that have shown a knack for upsets this season.

The Bees have beaten Man Utd, Man City and Liverpool already this term and will back themselves to add the Gunners to that list after dispatching Southampton 3-0 last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Brentford?

Arsenal v Brentford will take place on Saturday 11th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Brentford kick-off time

Arsenal v Brentford will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there an Arsenal v Brentford live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Arsenal v Brentford odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Arsenal (2/5) Draw (4/1) Brentford (6/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

