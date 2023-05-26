A 2-0 defeat at league leaders Chelsea last Sunday killed off the Gunners' slim title hopes and head coach Jonas Eidevall will be eager to see his side bounce back to winning ways as the season concludes.

Arsenal will guarantee a place in next season's Champions League if they avoid defeat against Aston Villa on the final day of the Women's Super League .

Aston Villa are certain to achieve a club-record fifth-place finish in the Women's Super League table.

England's Euro 2022 winner Rachel Daly has been a revelation in her debut campaign for the Villains, leading the league's scoring charts with 21 goals in 21 games.

Frida Maanum bagged a brace and Caitlin Foord was also on target as Arsenal secured a 3-0 victory when the two teams last met in January.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Aston Villa?

Arsenal v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 27th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Aston Villa kick-off time

Arsenal v Aston Villa will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, the game has not been selected for broadcast on television in the UK.

How to live stream Arsenal v Aston Villa online

You can, however, live stream the match via the FA Player on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Arsenal v Aston Villa on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for radio coverage in the UK.

Arsenal v Aston Villa odds

