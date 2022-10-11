The Blues face AC Milan in a glamour showdown at the iconic Milanese arena with the sides level on points after three games.

Chelsea have experienced a mixed Champions League campaign so far but can turn the tide at the San Siro this evening.

Graham Potter's men put in the best performance of his fledgling reign as they defeated the Italian giants 3-0 last time out at Stamford Bridge.

The same result here, even if the scoreline doesn't match, would see Chelsea go three points ahead of their hosts with just two games left to play and would put pressure on current table-toppers RB Salzburg.

Milan bounced back from that defeat against Chelsea with a 2-0 victory over Juventus at the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AC Milan v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is AC Milan v Chelsea?

AC Milan v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 11th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

AC Milan v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

There is plenty of Champions League on TV this week, including Barcelona v Inter on Wednesday.

What TV channel is AC Milan v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream AC Milan v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

AC Milan v Chelsea team news

AC Milan predicted XI: Tatarusanu; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Krunic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Chalobah, T Silva, Koulibaly; James, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Chilwell; Sterling, Aubameyang, Mount

AC Milan v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

AC Milan (12/5) Draw (11/5) Chelsea (5/4)*

Our prediction: AC Milan v Chelsea

The stage is set for Olivier Giroud to remind the Chelsea fans of his ongoing presence on the continental platform, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will hope to fire a message to the team where he spent four years to start his career without ever making an appearance. There are scores to be settled here. Expect a much tighter encounter than at the Bridge.

Our prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Chelsea (5/1 at bet365)

