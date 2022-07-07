There's more drama on the way in EastEnders as Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean) goes head-to-head with Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) once more next week.

This article includes spoilers from the full boxset of this week's EastEnders on BBC iPlayer, which haven't yet aired on TV.

The duelling pair have both been focused on Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and whether he will bite the dust at the hands of his new prison enemy.

Phil got himself in a bit of a pickle while locked up for various crimes but was offered a lifeline from treacherous DCI Keeble (Alison Newman), who promised him an early release so long as he grassed on his inmates.

Hardman Phil couldn't do that, but at the same time, made an enemy of Craig and tried to get a burner phone from a fellow prisoner - new arrival Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

When it looked like the end was nigh, he turned to Sharon who he could trust.

Sharon was asked by Phil to deliver some notes to those he loved, insisting he wouldn't see the next day.

In tonight's episode (Thursday 7th July 2022), which has been delayed slightly due to Boris Johnson's resignation, Sharon will find out exactly what happened to Phil.

She's set to meet up with Kat, most likely to deliver Phil's "dying wish" and deliver her an all-important note, despite the fact they've broken up.

Warning: spoilers ahead for the remaining episode in this week's EastEnders boxset.

Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts in EastEnders BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

With Kat believing Phil is dead and Sharon in bits too, EastEnders delivers an almighty twist which shows he isn't dead after all!

How he got out of the pickle he was in is still up for question, but there's the promise of more clashes between Kat and Sharon next week as the warring women no doubt fight for Phil's attention.

And then there's the question of Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf), who is working hard on bringing the Mitchell empire down - and it looks like she might just get there.One thing's for certain, there's never a dull day in Walford...If you can't wait to find out, head over to our spoiler-filled rundown on Phil Mitchell's big EastEnders week here.

