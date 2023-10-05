"What is it with you and wrenches?" Jean asked Stacey, before going on to learn the truth of the matter.

But while the drama continues in the BBC soap, viewers may be wondering what exactly Jean meant by that comment.

So, whether you're in need of a refresher on the storyline, or perhaps missed Stacey's history with the toolbox, read on as we take you back to 2019...

Who did Stacey Slater attack with a wrench?

Long before Stacey's cousin Kat (Jessie Wallace) became the latest Mrs Mitchell, she was involved in an ongoing dispute with Phil (Steve McFadden), who was raging after her estranged husband Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) fled Walford with Phil's money.

When Phil threatened harm to Kat's son Tommy (Sonny Kendall), their row escalated, and Stacey's husband at the time, Martin Fowler (James Bye), stepped in to help Kat.

But when Phil made a nasty comment about Stacey's mental health, Martin was furious and a fight broke out.

Just as Phil had pinned Martin to the Arches floor with a metal pole and was on the brink of suffocating him, Phil was knocked unconscious with a wrench - and the culprit was none other than Stacey!

Terrified that Phil would make her pay, Stacey and Martin went on the run after Phil's son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) arrived and insisted he would sort everything out.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

At the time, Ben was out for revenge on Phil after discovering that his dad had replaced him with Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) in his will. After Phil recovered, Ben lied that Keanu was responsible for his attack, having set him up to take the fall.

Phil didn't believe this, and Kat covered for Stacey, saying that she had been the one to hit Phil in order to stop him killing Martin.

Phil accepted this, and life went on, with Kat and Phil somehow becoming a couple in 2021, and marrying just a few weeks ago.

There's the small matter of Phil's fling with Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit), but that's a whole other story.

As far as we know, Phil remains unaware that Stacey was the one who attacked him, and Phil has since shown unwavering loyalty to Stacey, stepping in to see off a dangerous loan shark on her behalf. How things change in soapland!

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.