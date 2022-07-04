EastEnders pays tribute to June Brown by recreating Dot's first scene

The scene in tonight's episode (4th July) saw Sonia entering the cafe wearing a brown coat and saying: "Give us a tea Kath, and a glass of water so I can take a paracetamol."

To mark the anniversary of Dot Cotton's first appearance on EastEnders , the soap aired a special recreation tonight of the character's very first scene.

This almost exactly mirrors Dot's first scene, which aired 37 years ago on 4th July 1985. In that scene, Dot entered the cafe wearing a similar brown coat and said to George ‘Lofty’ Holloway (Tom Watt): "Give us a tea, Lofty, and a glass of water so I can take a paracetamol."

The scene comes after Dot actress June Brown died earlier this year at the age of 95, having appeared in the BBC soap since 1985.

Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) in EastEnders. Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/BBC

At the time of Brown's death in April, the show paid tribute to the beloved actress, saying: "There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.

"June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2,884 episodes, June's remarkable performances created some of EastEnders' finest moments."

The soap also shared a special clip of Cassidy on social media to show how it recreated the moment.

Following Brown's death, BBC One aired a tribute documentary at the time, June Brown: A Walford Legend – a half-hour programme celebrating her life.

Dot was a devout Christian and local gossip on the show, who went through many trials and tribulations with her troubled son Nick. Other characters often looked to her for advice and guidance and she was one of the show's longest-running characters, appearing on the soap from 1985 to 2020, with a break between 1993 and 1997.

