While Elaine was none the wiser at this point, the situation took an almighty turn when she popped over to see Stephen's sister, Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth), who was looking over old photos.

When she was shown one of Stephen with his ex-wife, Gabrielle (Helene Maksoud), Elaine rushed away, pretending to Stephen, who was waiting outside, that she needed to go to the shop.

Having already caught a glimpse of Gabrielle on a Zoom call with Stephen, who told her that the woman was a business associate, Elaine realised that something was very wrong. Tim found her in the gardens, where she confided that Stephen was a liar.

Tim and Elaine headed back to her flat, where he broke into the box Stephen had been using to conceal documents. There, the pair found the forged life insurance paperwork, which Elaine was adamant she had never signed.

Tim urged his mum to wait at his house, while he stuck around to confront Stephen.

But their row ended in violence as, after Tim pinned Stephen to the wall, the latter banged his head on the metal staircase after Tim pushed him. Stephen shouted at Tim to leave, only to later collapse in the street with a head injury.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Stephen was found by nephew David Platt (Jack P Shepherd), who called an ambulance and suspected his uncle had been assaulted.

As Tim explained what had happened to Elaine, and his wife Sally (Sally Dynevor), Elaine dodged calls and messages from Stephen's family.

Stephen now had a serious head injury and had been taken into surgery, and police detective Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) arrived to take a statement from David.

Later, Craig and his colleague arrived to see Tim, telling him that he had been spotted emerging from Stephen's flat on CCTV.

Craig then arrested Tim for GBH - but will this end up as a murder charge if Stephen doesn't pull through? And will Stephen's own actions ever be exposed?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.