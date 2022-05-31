Stranger Things producer addresses speculation about Will's sexuality

In season 3, Mike shouted at Will that "it's not my fault you don't like girls", setting off a raft of speculation that Will could be gay.

The first seven episodes of Stranger Things season 4 have now been released, and while they answer a lot of questions posed in previous episodes, there is still one fan theory the show is yet to properly address, concerning Will Byers' sexuality.

Season 4 has only increased fans' feelings that this is the case, with Will telling Mike: "Sometimes I think it's just scary to open up like that, to say how you really feel, especially to people you care about the most, because what if they don't like the truth?"

Now, the show's executive producer and director of episodes 3 and 4, Shawn Levy, has opened up about the theory, telling Entertainment Weekly that the line in season 3 was "not specific to sexual orientation or anything" and Mike was instead referencing them being at different stages of puberty. However, Levy did admit that since then questions have come up, and while he didn't want to spoil anything, he said: "I guess I'll just say that there aren't many accidents on Stranger Things. "There is clear intention and strategy and real thought given to each and every character. So, if you came away from Volume I feeling those bread crumbs of plot and character, it's probably no accident."

Shawn Levy at an event for Stranger Things Eric Charbonneau/Netflix

Levy's comments follow on from Will actor Noah Schnapp addressing the theories in 2019, when he told The Wrap that "it’s really up to the audience to interpret it".

"I kind of just interpret it like he’s not ready to grow up and he doesn’t really want to move on to dating and relationships yet," he added.

If there are set to be any revelations to come in the remainder of season 4 then fans don't have long to wait - the final two, extra long episodes will drop on 1st July, with a fifth season then set to round off the show at a later date.

