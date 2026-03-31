Apple TV's next big drama is almost here – and Radio Times readers have the chance to see it before anyone else.

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We're offering an exclusive opportunity to catch Star City, the highly anticipated new space-race series, ahead of its official launch, with a special preview screening and cast Q&A in London.

Taking place on Wednesday 29 April, the Radio Times reader event will showcase the first two episodes of the gripping new drama, followed by a live Q&A with stars Rhys Ifans and Anna Maxwell Martin, alongside creatives from the series.

The event will be held at Screen 1, The Cinema in the Power Station, Battersea (London, SW11 8BJ), with a drinks reception from 6:30pm ahead of the screening at 7:15pm.

Best of all, tickets are completely free for Radio Times readers. To secure your place, visit seetickets.com/tour/radio-times-and-apple-tv-preview-star-city or scan the QR code featured in the latest issue of Radio Times.

Rhys Ifans in Star City. Apple TV

Set against the backdrop of the high-stakes space race, Star City promises to deliver a compelling mix of ambition, rivalry and human drama, with Ifans and Maxwell Martin leading a stellar cast in what’s already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about series of the year.

Guests attending the event will be among the very first to experience the show, with an exclusive preview of episodes 1 and 2 ahead of its debut on Apple TV.

Why not get ahead of the crowd and see it before everyone else?

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Don’t miss your chance to be among the first to see Star City on the big screen – tickets are free but limited, so head to seetickets.com/tour/radio-times-and-apple-tv-preview-star-city now to secure your place.

Add Star City to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

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