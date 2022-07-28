Will there be a Paper Girls season 2?

The series tells the story of a group of four young friends who accidentally stumble into an intense time war and find themselves transported to 2019, coming face-to-face with their adult selves.

Amazon Prime Video 's brand-new series Paper Girls is available soon on the streamer, and it's fair to say it arrives with a good amount of hype and comparisons to Stranger Things .

The show is based on a comic book series which spanned over five years between 2015 to 2019, so there's plenty of material for the team to work from for more episodes beyond these first eight. But will Paper Girls be back?

Read on for everything you need to know about Paper Girls season 2.

Has Paper Girls been renewed for season 2?

Fina Strazza (KJ Brandman) and Sofia Rosinsky (Mac Coyle) in Paper Girls Anjali Pinto/Prime Video

We haven't had any official word yet from Amazon on whether Paper Girls will be back for a second season, but as the first has only just landed, that's not too worrying.

Here's to hoping we have some firm confirmation on the future of the series in the coming days. We'll make sure to keep this page updated with any news and updates.

When would Paper Girls season 2 be released on Amazon Prime Video?

The cast of Paper Girls Amazon Prime Video

As we don't yet have confirmation that the series is coming back, it's very hard to tell exactly when a second season would be release.

It seems that the earliest we could possibly see more episodes would be summer 2023, but as there's been no word on filming having started for season 2 (or that it even exists!), it seems likely to be slightly later when we could return to the world of Paper Girls.

Paper Girls cast: Who would be back for season 2?

Camryn Jones (Tiffany Quilkin), Ali Wong (Adult Erin) and Sofia Rosinsky (Mac Coyle) in Paper Girls Anjali Pinto/Prime Video

It's very difficult to say just who would be back for a second season at this point, but we'd expect all four of the central group to return, along with Ali Wong as adult Erin. Here's a full list of who we would expect to return at this point.

Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle

Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin

Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng

Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman

Ali Wong as Adult Erin

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for Paper Girls season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for Paper Girls season 2 just yet, but we'll keep this page updated if/when one becomes available. In the meantime, you can rewatch the season 1 trailer right here now.

Paper Girls season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.