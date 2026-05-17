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Ncuti Gatwa jokes about Doctor Who regeneration into Billie Piper: "I don't understand it either"
Gatwa made the joke while delivering his monologue as the host of this week's SNL UK.
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Published: Sunday, 17 May 2026 at 9:59 am
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