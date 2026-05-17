Just days after the release date was confirmed for WandaVision and Agatha All Along sequel series, VisionQuest, star Paul Bettany has given an exciting update, teasing what fans can expect.

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Bettany, who has been part of the MCU since its very beginning, voicing JARVIS in Iron Man, and has been playing Vision since 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, was speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, when he said that the series has been in the editing stage "for a long while now".

He said: "I keep seeing cuts of it that just are getting better and better, and then, as all the effects get placed in — it’s funny, it’s moving and it’s super exciting. [Showrunner Terry Matalas] did a grand job."

"It manages to feel very much like it’s somehow a part of that world, an end to a trilogy of sorts, whilst also being very much its own thing, and it is just really good," Bettany added. "I’m really proud of it."

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen star in WandaVision Marvel Studios

Little is currently known about the story for VisionQuest, other than that it will pick up with the new White Vision, built from the remnants of the original android but lacking any of his memories and emotional connections, after the end of WandaVision.

The cast for the series includes Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, James D’Arcy, Orla Brady, Emily Hampshire and Ruaridh Mollica. Meanwhile, Faran Tahir will be reprising his role as Raza from the original Iron Man film, and James Spader will be back as Ultron.

How the villainous character from Vision's debut film will return has yet to be confirmed, but on the Happy Sad Confused podcast Bettany said of Spader: "He is delicious. He’s so funny in this; it’s so delicious to watch him, and we loved working together."

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So far this year, MCU projects to have already been released include Disney+ series Wonder Man and Daredevil: Born Again season 2, as well as one-off special The Punisher: One Last Kill.

Other releases scheduled for later in the year, along with VisionQuest, include the second season of animated show Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, as well as big-screen releases Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel's Vision Quest is coming to Disney+ in October. Sign-up to Disney+ from £4.99 a month.

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