Speaking to King's College London's InTouch magazine, she said: "I like the fact Doctor Who can touch on sensitive issues and do it in an entertaining and engaging way, but that's how Russell T Davies writes.

"I also don't see the casting of Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor or casting Ncuti Gatwa as the first Black Doctor as some bold step in the culture wars. It's simply as it should be. It's normal."

Doctor Who has always been progressive but, in recent years, conversations have been sparked about the show's so-called "woke" attitude.

Jane Tranter. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

However, showrunner Davies has previously made it clear he's got no time for criticisms on that matter.

Previously chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he said he doesn't necessarily view anything he's added to the series as representation per se, explaining: "I think it's my life."

He said: "And I kind of [am] rather bemused when people say you're representing things now, because I think that's just people I live with, and know and love.

"And it's very normal to me, I don't know any other way to make things. Some people might come along and make a fuss about that. But I've moved on by then, so I don't care."

Davies added: "But I think it's a great thing to see. I think Doctor Who’s a great big open door for everyone to come and see. Even if you’re straight as a nail, come and watch because there’s lots in this for you."

