De los Reyes makes a prominent posthumous appearance in the new Disney Plus series, starting in episode 2, as a client of Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox).

A tribute card shown before the opening scenes of episode 2 reads: "In loving memory of Kamar de los Reyes."

The actor, who was also known for roles including Antonio Varga in ABC's One Life to Live and as Raul Menendez in Call of Duty: Black Ops II, died at the age of 56 in December 2024 following a battle with cancer.

De los Reyes had also appeared in series including Sleepy Hollow, The Rookie, and All American.

The actor's wife Sherri Saum (who played Atarah in Agents of SHIELD) previously reacted to the trailer of Daredevil: Born Again.

She said on X (formerly Twitter): "This is awesome. This is the project Kamar de los Reyes was working on when he fell ill … but he finished it and he was so proud of it.

"So badass TY eternally @Daredevil @DDevilUpdates for loving him and giving him such support. It’s bittersweet but i cannot wait to see."

The first scenes of Daredevil: Born Again episode 2 see Hector attempt to break up a fight on a subway station, before getting involved in the brawl himself.

One of the men he's fighting falls into the path of an oncoming train, with the other man then revealing that he is an NYPD officer - as was the man who had been killed.

After Matt agrees to represent Hector, who's accused of the man's murder, he's also revealed as the vigilante known as the White Tiger - and he later protects him from rogue NYPD cops looking for revenge.

Daredevil: Born Again continues on Disney Plus on Wednesdays.

