Who left Strictly Come Dancing? Fifth celebrity voted out revealed

Last night’s Halloween-themed episode of Strictly Come Dancing was quite the spectacle – featuring a record-breaking performance from Rose Ayling-Ellis – but as ever, someone sadly had to be sent home tonight.

After the public vote was added to the judges’ scores, it was revealed that Adam Peaty and Judi Love had finished in the bottom two and would face the deadly dance-off.

Both couples then took to the floor to perform their routines once again, with Adam and Katya dancing the Viennese Waltz to Moonlight Sonata by Ludwig Van Beethoven and Judi and Graziano performing a Cha Cha to Olivia Newton-John’s Physical.

And ultimately the judges were unanimous with their verdict – choosing to save Adam and Katya and thus send Judi home.

It was Judi’s second time appearing in the dance-off and comes after she had been forced to pull out of last week’s show when she returned a positive COVID test.

Speaking about his decision to save Adam, Anton Du Beke said, “When these two couples danced these dances last night, I gave them the same mark. Watching them tonight, they both made mistakes, but the couple who pushed through with their routine in a stronger way is Adam and Katya.”

Speaking to Tess Daly about her time on the show, Judi said, “Can I just say I’m taking Graz home! I will keep dancing. This has been an amazing experience, a life changing experience, I want to say thank you to all the professional dancers, the judges, the team, everybody!

“Graziano has supported me, stuck by me, and took me to a place I never thought I could go and so for that I love you so much. Thank you.”

When Graziano was asked if he had any words for his partner he said, “She knows, basically. First of all, I’ve made a friend for life. She is one of the strongest women I’ve ever met, this woman has been in rehearsal every day, for every dance, given me 150%, and you know what I love the most, you are true, you are real, so thank you so much.”

The remaining couples will return to the dancefloor next Saturday at the slightly earlier time of 6:45pm, as the competition continues to heat up.

The remaining couples will return to the dancefloor next Saturday at the slightly earlier time of 6:45pm, as the competition continues to heat up.