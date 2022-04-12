The Channel 4 show has returned as part of the Stand up to Cancer fundraiser and, as expected based on past years, the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 line-up the producers have assembled is a good one, with some proper stars in the mix.

Channel 4's Great Celebrity Bake Off continues this week, and hoping to bring the goods in the kitchen is athlete, Sir Mo Farah.

But will Sir Mo be as good in the kitchen as he is at running and winning medals? We don't have long left to wait until we find out.

Here is all you need to know about Sir Mo Farah!

Who is Sir Mo Farah?

Age 38

Job Athlete

Instagram: @gomofarah

Twitter: @mo_farah

Sir Mo Farah is the most successful British track athlete in history. In 2012 and 2016 he won Olympic gold medals in both the 5,000 and 10,000-metre races, and he became the second athlete in Olympic history to clinch both titles at successive Olympic Games.

So good is Mo that in 2017, he was officially knighted by the Queen following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, for services to athletics. He retired from his track career three years ago and has been concentrating on running road marathons - and competing in the 2020 series of I'm a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here!

Who will Sir Mo Farah be competing against?

Mo will be competing against the likes of actress Katherine Kelly, Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse and actor and comedian Ben Miller.

As usual, the celebs will be tasked with making one Signature, Technical and Showstopper bake, after which one of them will be named Star Baker - but who will it be?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer airs on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

