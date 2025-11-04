Netflix has finally released the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game: The Challenge, offering a closer look at the 456 players hoping to walk away from the game as a multi-millionaire.

Ad

Two of those players are brothers Raul and Jacob, who have offered an insight into most important part of survival in the high-stakes game.

Much like the drama series, the players play a series of games, though they are eliminated via an ink splat to the chest. With so many twists and turns provided, it can be hard to stick to a game plan, which Raul and Jacob quickly learned they had to adapt.

But it was through their foiled game plan, they realised how important having alliances were in the game.

Asked how they'd describe their journey on Squid Game: The Challenge, Jacob told RadioTimes.com: "For me, it'll be intense, dramatic and alliances, so important", while Raul echoed: "Intense, emotional, strategic, tactic and alliance."

Squid Game: The Challenge season 2. Netflix

This could certainly come in handy for those looking to try their luck at the game, with applications now open for a third season of the Netflix series.

Earlier this year, the streamer confirmed that the search had begun for the next 456 players to partake in the high stakes game.

Netflix offers a question for those interested to think about: "Think you have what it takes to pull off that iconic green tracksuit, make shrewd social connections inside the dormitory, and outlast the competition?"

You can fill out applications for the series via the official website.

The first four episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 are available to watch now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add Squid Game: The Challenge to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.