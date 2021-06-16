ITV confirms Love Island start date and it’s less than two weeks away
Mark your calendars - after being cancelled last year, the dating show will be cracking on later this June.
ITV has finally announced the return date of Love Island – and there’s not long to wait until the famous villa is back on our screens.
The smash-hit dating show will return to ITV2 on Monday 28th June, following rumours that the reality series was gearing up to return later this month.
The news was announced on This Morning on Wednesday, 16th June by the show’s presenter Holly Willoughby, with the start date also posted on the Love Island Twitter account.
💌 A hot date for your diary: #LoveIsland returns to @itv2 and @itvhub on Monday 28th June! pic.twitter.com/MUvfRdjV8p— Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 16, 2021
This marks Love Island’s first time on our screens since the winter edition ended in February 2020, with last year’s summer series cancelled due to COVID-19.
The show usually airs nightly on ITV2 for eight weeks, though it remains to be seen if the show’s length will be altered due to the pandemic. RadioTimes.com understands that producers are aiming for a bumper summer series rather than two separate shows this year.
ITV recently announced new duty of care protocols for contestants following criticism in recent years, and includes psychological support from pre-filming to after the show and training on the negative impacts of social media.
Islanders will also receive financial management training, and be assessed by an independent doctor, a psychological consultant and their own GP ahead of entering the villa.
Love Island is rumoured to have lined up the show’s first ever disabled contestant, with the show reportedly approaching social media influencers with disabilities for the Love Island 2021 line-up.
This follows criticism of a lack of diversity among contestants in terms of age, race and body type.
Love Island 2021 will be hosted by Laura Whitmore after a successful stint on the 2020 winter series, with comedian Iain Sterling once again providing the show’s famous voiceover.
Love Island returns to ITV2 on Monday 28th June.