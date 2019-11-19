And eventually, as the series progresses, the least popular celebrities are knocked out one by one until we are finally left with our reigning King or Queen of the Jungle.

But how do you vote in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here? Here’s everything you need to know.

How do you vote in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

There’s three ways to vote in the show – via phone, text or via the app.

More like this

Voting via phone

To vote for a celebrity, call 09020 44 24 and add:

- for Adele Roberts 01

- for Andrew Maxwell 02

- for Caitlyn Jenner 03

- for Ian Wright 04

- for Jacqueline Jossa 05

- for James Haskell 06

- for Kate Garraway 07

- for Myles Stephenson 08

- for Nadine Coyle 09

- for Roman Kemp 10

- for Andy Whyment 11

- for Cliff Parisi 12

Voting via text

To vote for a celebrity, text 644 24 and add:

- for Adele Roberts 01

- for Andrew Maxwell 02

- for Caitlyn Jenner 03

- for Ian Wright 04

- for Jacqueline Jossa 05

- for James Haskell 06

- for Kate Garraway 07

- for Myles Stephenson 08

- for Nadine Coyle 09

- for Roman Kemp 10

- for Andy Whyment 11

- for Cliff Parisi 12

Text cost as specified plus the standard network rate.

Voting via the app

To vote via the app, you first need to download the app from the iTunes or the Google Play stores.

You need to register to vote via the app, details of which you can find here.

It is free to download the app (but data charges may apply), and all votes you place within the app are also free.

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! airs every night at 9pm on ITV