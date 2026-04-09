The BBC has finally confirmed when fans can expect the new season of Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr.

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The popular competition series is set to return for its seventh run, which will once again see head judge Michelle Ogundehin and a rotating roster of guests judge the work of 10 amateur interior designers, on Tuesday 21 April at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

While the line-up for the new season is yet to be revealed, an official synopsis for episode 1 reveals: "Alan Carr tasks 10 designers to transform Dorset beach huts in their signature styles. Michelle Ogundehin and Jonathan Adler judge Stand Out Space and decide who goes home first."

The show first launched in 2019, with Fearne Cotton serving as host. Carr joined the series from season 2, taking over presenting duties.

Last year’s season saw underdog John Cooper, a teacher from Stockport, being crowned the winner and beating Rita Millat after the pair were tasked with renovating cottages with their signature style in a tense final.

Michelle Ogundehin and Alan Carr photographed for Interior Design Masters. BBC / DSP / Georgina Vincent

Speaking to Yahoo UK about winning the series, Cooper said: "I had the winning design because I heavily researched Portmeirion. I've been there a number of times before. I know what it's based on. It’s based on the idea of the Mediterranean and I was like, 'Right, I'm going all in with the Mediterranean here'. Maybe that was what just pushed it into a win!"

He added: "Rita’s space was phenomenal, and I think my space just exuded a bit more Portmeirion as well, so I think that's what maybe just tipped the balance."

Filming on season 8 – applications for which have now closed – is due to begin this summer.

Carr was most recently seen competing on The Celebrity Traitors and Last One Laughing UK, while he has a brand new series in the works documenting his search to own a castle.

Watch Alan Carr and Amanda Holden talk to Radio Times for our Two's Company series:

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr will return to BBC One at 8pm on Tuesday 21 April 2025.

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