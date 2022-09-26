I’m a Celebrity legend leaves show after 20 years

McCarron was a fan favourite on the series and worked as a medic, famously removing a cockroach from Harry Redknapp's ear in 2018 and aiding Gillian McKeith when she fainted in 2010.

ITV has confirmed that Bob McCarron, also known as Medic Bob, won't appear in the upcoming season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! , after a decades long stint on the show.

The Sun first reported his departure, noting that it is due to a busy work schedule including the German version of I'm a Celebrity. It reported that he would be replaced in the 2022 season by a new, unseen medic on the show.

A spokesman for ITV has said: "Bob will always be a friend to the show. We wish him all the very best and thank him for his hard work."

Bob McCarron, AKA Medic Bob. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

This will be the first Australia-based season of the show that McCarron has missed, after he was previously unable to take part in the Wales-based seasons due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Not only will I'm a Celebrity be back filming in Australia for a new season later this year, but hosts Ant and Dec have also confirmed that an All-Stars series is in the works, with some of the show's most popular former contestants returning for a new run.

This will be filmed at a brand new camp in South Africa, and while the stars set to feature remains under wraps for now, returns for McKeith, Andy Whyment, Jordan Banjo, Georgia Toffolo and Myleene Klass have been rumoured.

Ant and Dec confirmed the news in a video posted on Twitter, in which they both said: "We’ve got news." Dec then followed this up by announcing: "It’s probably the worst kept secret in television, but we can confirm we’re doing a very special series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in South Africa!

"We’re here, it’s going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years who are going back in to do it one more time."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return later in 2022. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

