Eliminated Bake Off 2021 star reveals best and worst moments in the tent

We’ve only just started the 2021 series of The Great British Bake Off, but we have already had to say goodbye to one baker.

While the Star Baker title was awarded to Jurgen, it was Tom from Kent who had the misfortune of being the first to leave the tent, when he failed to impress during Cake week.

Despite doing relatively well with the Technical challenge, it was not enough to make up for a Showstopper disaster that ultimately sent Tom home.

Reflecting on the challenges from the first show that did not go his way, Tom said:

“In the first challenge I literally ended up flinging mini rolls coated in liquid chocolate onto a cake stand with five minutes to go, and with at least three cameras pointed at me! It was at that point I wondered, “What have I signed myself up for!?’ I came 5th in the Technical, which wasn’t too bad, but my Showstopper was a bit of a disaster. I wanted something that would celebrate my love of classical music, so I made a three-tiered lemon and almond sponge cake of a concert hall.”

“The judges said that for an anti-gravity cake it didn’t really defy the laws of gravity. I was unsure of my design in the first place and then when I was running out of time I knew that I wouldn’t finish it and I really think I had missed the brief on that one. Otherwise on a positive note, singing a duet with Matt Lucas while fretting over my showstopper will definitely remain one of the most surreal moments of my life!”

While Tom is disappointed to have been eliminated first, he thinks that he will look back on the experience fondly – even if it was far briefer than he would have liked it to be.

“I know it’s hard to go out first and it was short and sweet, but it truly was an experience that I won’t forget. I feel I have learned so much from it and it has made me a better baker, and maybe a bit more confident and willing to try new adventures. One of my next ticks on the bucket list will be running a marathon, I am not sure when or where, but after Bake Off, I feel if I put my mind to it I can pull it off. ”

As for his fellow bakers, they were his favourite thing about being a Bake Off contestant, with Tom saying: “Living with the other bakers in the bubble was my favourite part of the whole experience! They’re a lovely group and massively talented, so spending time with them all was a huge amount of fun!”

He is, however, less enthusiastic about watching himself back on the TV. “My strategy will be to cringe and bear it!”

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm.