Good Morning Britain to air first ever Saturday show with Christmas special

Good Morning Britain will air on a Saturday for the first time in the show’s history, with a special episode kick-starting the ITV Christmas Day schedule.

The pre-recorded episode will air from 7am on Saturday morning, hosted by Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway, in addition to the slate of celebrity guests expected to join them.

The Christmas special will kick off with Shephard commenting on the Christmas “sandwich” he finds himself in between his fellow presenters, before the three discuss whether or not they’ve been “naughty or nice” the past year.

A spokeswoman told The Sun: “There is a special GMB Christmas Day show… GMB was due to be on air from Wednesday 29th to Friday 31st December 2021 but due to the pandemic and to protect our teams, we have decided to give them an extended break.”

The move comes after it was confirmed Good Morning Britain would not return next week, due to the pandemic. Instead, the show will return on Tuesday 4th January 2022.

A spokesperson for the show previously told RadioTimes.com: “Due to the pandemic we have introduced some changes from today to protect our team both on and off-screen.”

COVID cases in the UK continue to rise in the run-up to Christmas, with GMB presenter Sean Fletcher having announced last week (Sunday 19th December) that he had tested positive for the virus.

