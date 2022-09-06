Boris Johnson faces COVID crisis in dramatic This England trailer

And a trailer released exclusively by RadioTimes.com gives viewers a glimpse of the upcoming drama, which is set to land on Sky Atlantic and NOW later in September.

Boris Johnson's time as Prime Minister may have only just come to an official end, but it has already been dramatised for Sky's limited series This England .

"Tonight, we are leaving the European Union, a moment they thought would never come," Kenneth Branagh's Johnson says in the opening. The Death on the Nile star appears to have undergone quite the drastic transformation to play Johnson, complete with some uncanny prosthetics.

As well as delving into Johnson's tumultuous first months as Prime Minister, the series also portrays the impact the first wave of Coronavirus had on the country, and features storylines involving scientists and health professionals on the front line.

The exclusive trailer also shows Ophelia Lovibond as Carrie Symonds (later Johnson) and Andrew Buchan as Matt Hancock, who confidently tells reporters enquiring about COVID-19, "the risk to the UK public remains low".

Other key players who feature include Dominic Cummings (Simon Paisley Day), Stanley Johnson (Tim Goodman), Sir Patrick Vallance (Alec Nicholls), Isaac Levido (James Corrigan), Lola Aldenjana (Rachel Sophia-Anthony), and Andrew Mills (Simon Kunz).

More like this

Ever since the drama was announced, viewers have taken to social media to wonder whether it's too soon to bring these events to the screen, a feeling Sky boss Gabriel Silver shared initially. However, last month, he said he "doesn't feel that way anymore", adding that it's "quite important we do reflect on that period now, whilst we're all still feeling the effects of the pandemic".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This England is coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW on 21st September 2022. Find out how to sign up for Sky TV here. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.