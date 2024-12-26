Korean actor Chae Kook-hee plays Seon-nyeo in Squid Game, explaining that the character's shamanic abilities were "once powerful" but now past their prime.

That being said, she certainly isn't afraid to curse or intimidate players who cross her, while she also displays great faith in the gods to guide her through the various deadly challenges in season 2.

If you'd like to know more about the significance of shamanism in Squid Game, read on for an introduction to the religion's role in modern Korean society.

What is a Shaman in South Korea as seen in Squid Game?

A shaman in South Korea performs a ritual for her clients. Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

A shaman in South Korea is a spiritual figure who people will approach for guidance on major life decisions, personal problems or help with physical or mental illness.

Shamans have had a tumultuous history in Korean society, where they have at times been marginalised and suppressed by more dominant religions for practices considered to be archaic or even fraudulent by some.

That said, shamanism has gradually gained greater acceptance since the 1970s, owing to its association with South Korea's pro-democracy movement and its growing recognition as an indigenous cultural tradition.

Although techniques and rituals vary depending on the individual, some shamans claim to become possessed by gods during their rituals, which involve presenting those deities with gifts in exchange for help with any given personal issue.

These rituals can also contain remarkable acts by the shaman, such as walking or dancing across the edges of sharp knives without incurring any injuries to the soles of their feet, or speaking in different voices and dialects.

A shaman conducts a ritual in a trance-like state as he makes offerings of food to the spirits. Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

One of the most famous shamans in modern Korean history was Kim Keum-Hwa, whose expertise was once called upon by Seoul's National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art to bring good fortune to reconstruction efforts after a fire.

Speaking to Britannica, she said: "I can't explain where my energy comes from and you wouldn't be able to understand it anyway. A shaman's world is four dimensions: we can perform miracles and heal the sick. That may sound unbelievable, but it's true."

A shaman might diagnose a health issue as being caused by a malevolent or restless spirit, possibly requiring an exorcism in severe cases, although a report by TED Fellows assures that they "will not claim to be a substitute for Western medicine".

Some shamans have themselves been affected by serious physical or mental health issues at a certain point in their lives and interpreted this experience as a calling to the religion.

Earlier this year, Reuters reported how Korean shamanism has seen an uptick in popularity during the digital age, where its practices are becoming more widely understood through the internet.

An increasing number of younger Koreans are consulting shamans for guidance on difficulties in their lives, with 29-year-old practitioner Lee Kyoung-hyun citing "tough" societal issues in the country as one factor driving people to her services.

She told Reuters: "Shamanism is deeply rooted for Koreans. It was believed to be an invisible, mysterious and spiritual world, but now, with all of these YouTube videos, people are finding it more approachable."

Notably, the highest-grossing film of 2024 in South Korea was supernatural horror flick Exhuma, which follows a renowned shaman and her apprentice as they attempt to lift a curse on a wealthy family.

The prominent inclusion of a shaman in Squid Game season 2 could further establish awareness of the tradition among a younger generation and introduce it to brand new audiences overseas.

