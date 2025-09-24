Beyond spin-off books with links to the central series, that will just leave one book left in the series to adapt – Clown Town, which was just released earlier this month.

Thankfully, fans don't need to worry about the story ending there, as Herron has teased there are more novels on the way, even if he's not sure quite how many.

Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Saskia Reeves, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Jack Lowden in Slow Horses Apple TV+

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com at a special An Evening with Radio Times screening of Slow Horses season 5 at the BFI, Herron was asked how long he could see the book series going on for beyond Clown Town.

"There will be more to come," he said. "I haven’t decided how many yet but I’m enjoying myself and don’t plan to stop just yet."

Earlier this year, Herron teased the plot of Clown Town ahead of its release, telling Radio Times: "It's to do with a very horrible, real-life operation that was carried out by the intelligence services during the height of the Troubles. It's set now, it's a Slough House novel, but it's dealing with multiple things that happened 40 years ago and the traumatic and ongoing effects that they have on the people involved.

"And what it must be like for an agent to do something which is nominally for the good in the country and to safeguard the Commonwealth, if you like, but, in fact, is morally dubious and personally traumatic."

At the screening, the author also revealed that season 5 of the show features "a lot of interesting departures from the book", all of which he found enjoyable and some of which he instigated himself.

