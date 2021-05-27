Sex/Life release date: Cast, plot and latest news about the new Netflix series

When a woman’s diary entries reminiscing about past lovers gets discovered by her husband, you might expect this to be the start of quite a painful conversation.

However, for one couple, it opens the door to some exciting new possibilities in the most intimate of ways.

Taking inspiration from BB Easton’s racy memoir, 44 Chapters About 4 Men, Sex/Life is an upcoming eight-part series that shows what happens when past exploits come bursting into the present. Raunchy scenes abound!

Here’s all you need to know about the thrilling new series.

When will Sex/Life be available to watch?

Viewers will be able to stream Sex/Life on Netflix from Friday 25th June.

Sex/Life plot: What’s it about?

Billie is a suburban wife and mother, whose life mostly consists of taking care of her family and husband and keeping her home together. But her life hasn’t always been so traditionally conventional; before moving to Connecticut with her kind, reliable husband Cooper, Billie lived in New York City.

And ‘live’, she did – along with her best friend Sasha, she worked hard and played harder, making use of her sexual freedom to the fullest.

In a moment of exhaustion from her daily life, Billie begins reminiscing on her sexiest times, particularly those involving her ex, Brad, who broke her heart. She’s moved enough to start writing the stories down in a journal. What she wasn’t counting on, however, was Cooper finding the journal and learning the truth about her desires and past.

Will the revelations start a sexual revolution in her marriage? Or will they lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind – with the man who broke her heart?

With all-female directors and mostly female writers and department heads, Sex/Life explores desire from a woman’s perspective.

Sex/Life cast

Heading up the cast is Sarah Shahi as Billie, who you may recognise from shows such as Person of Interest, Chicago Fire and The L Word, in which she played Carmen from 2005-2009.

Playing Billie’s husband Cooper is Mike Vogel – he’s previously been in TV shows such as Bates Motel, Under The Dome and The Brave, as well as stalker thriller film Secret Obsession in 2019.

Adam Demos plays Billie’s former boyfriend Brad. The Australian actor’s last credit on Netflix was as the romantic lead in Falling Inn Love, opposite Christina Milian – but before this, you may have seen him on UnREAL, where he played August Walker.

Rounding out the main cast is Margaret Odette, who plays Billie’s bold best friend Sasha.

Is there a trailer for Sex/Life?

Sadly there’s no trailer available yet, but be sure to check this page soon as we’ll have it here as soon as it’s out.

Sex/Life will be available to stream on Netflix on 25th June.