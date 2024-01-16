Peaky Blinders: Best quotes from the BBC crime drama
Read this article, by order of the Peaky Blinders.
As we continue to wait for the highly anticipated Peaky Blinders movie, it feels like an age since we last caught up with Tommy and the rest of the Shelby clan.
The series, which ran for six seasons between 2013 and 2022, was created by Steven Knight and starred Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Tom Hardy, Helen McCrory and more acclaimed actors.
Even though the series is finished, that doesn't mean there won't be further opportunities to catch up with the Peaky Blinders.
Not only is the aforementioned movie in the works and set to film this year, but it has also been reported that multiple spin-off series are in the works, including one set in Boston 20 years after the original series, and another centred on Polly Gray, the Shelby matriarch who was played by the late Helen McCrory.
Of course, one of the reasons the show has remained so popular over the years is its iconic dialogue, often full of wit, other times full of menace or poetry - but always memorable.
We've rounded up a few of the best quotes from across the show's entire run below, to tide you over before the film or any spin-offs arrive. Read on for some of the best quotes from Peaky Blinders.
I don't pay for suits. My suits are on the house or the house burns down.
Intelligence is a very valuable thing, innit, my friend? And usually it comes far too f*****g late.
Everyone’s a whore, Grace. We just sell different parts of ourselves.
All religion is a foolish answer to a foolish question.
Don’t f**k with the Peaky Blinders.
Men always tell their troubles to a barmaid.
When you’re dead already, you’re free.
Who wants to be in heaven, eh? Who wants to be in heaven when you can be sending men to f*****g hell?
Men don’t have the strategic intelligence to conduct a war between families. Men are less good at keeping secrets out of their lies.
He’ll wake up. Granted he won’t have any teeth left but he will be a wiser man for it.
May you be in heaven a full half hour before the devil knows you’re dead.
Whisky’s good proofing water. Tells you who’s real and who isn’t.
Sometimes the women have to take over. Like in the war.
I know what I know, you know. If you don't know, then you don't f*****g know, do you?
Good taste is for people who can't afford sapphires.
Men and their cocks never cease to amaze me.
Rum’s for fun and f*****g, innit? Whisky, now that…that is for business.
My fury is a thing to behold.
Babies don’t have principles.
By order of the Peaky Blinders.
