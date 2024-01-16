Even though the series is finished, that doesn't mean there won't be further opportunities to catch up with the Peaky Blinders.

Not only is the aforementioned movie in the works and set to film this year, but it has also been reported that multiple spin-off series are in the works, including one set in Boston 20 years after the original series, and another centred on Polly Gray, the Shelby matriarch who was played by the late Helen McCrory.

Of course, one of the reasons the show has remained so popular over the years is its iconic dialogue, often full of wit, other times full of menace or poetry - but always memorable.

We've rounded up a few of the best quotes from across the show's entire run below, to tide you over before the film or any spin-offs arrive. Read on for some of the best quotes from Peaky Blinders.

I don't pay for suits. My suits are on the house or the house burns down. Tommy Shelby

Intelligence is a very valuable thing, innit, my friend? And usually it comes far too f*****g late. Alfie Solomons

Everyone’s a whore, Grace. We just sell different parts of ourselves. Tommy Shelby

All religion is a foolish answer to a foolish question. Tommy Shelby

Don’t f**k with the Peaky Blinders. Polly Gray

Men always tell their troubles to a barmaid. Grace Burgess

When you’re dead already, you’re free. Polly Gray

Who wants to be in heaven, eh? Who wants to be in heaven when you can be sending men to f*****g hell? Arthur Shelby

Men don’t have the strategic intelligence to conduct a war between families. Men are less good at keeping secrets out of their lies. Polly Gray

He’ll wake up. Granted he won’t have any teeth left but he will be a wiser man for it. Alfie Solomons

May you be in heaven a full half hour before the devil knows you’re dead. Grace Burgess

Whisky’s good proofing water. Tells you who’s real and who isn’t. Tommy Shelby

Sometimes the women have to take over. Like in the war. Polly Gray

I know what I know, you know. If you don't know, then you don't f*****g know, do you? Alfie Solomons

Good taste is for people who can't afford sapphires. Tommy Shelby

Men and their cocks never cease to amaze me. Polly Gray

Rum’s for fun and f*****g, innit? Whisky, now that…that is for business. Alfie Solomons

My fury is a thing to behold. Chester Campbell

Babies don’t have principles. Polly Gray

By order of the Peaky Blinders. Arthur Shelby

