The new season is set to adapt the sixth book in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander novels, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

Droughtlander is almost over, and a brand new Outlander season 6 trailer is here to tide fans over until it arrives on StarzPlay in March.

Following the brutal events of season 5's finale, fans will be eager to catch up with Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and the rest of the Fraser's Ridge gang.

Unsurprisingly, it looks like more trouble is in store for them, especially as the extremely conservative Christie family arrives on the Ridge.

Take a look at what's in store for the Outlander cast below, with the network teasing "the heart of the storm":

Richard Rankin is set to return as Roger Wakefield, while Sophie Skelton will come back as Jamie and Claire's daughter Brianna MacKenzie.

The Christies will be played by Mark Lewis Jones, Alexander Vlahos and Jessica Reynolds, with the latter playing young woman Malva, who Claire finds herself befriending despite her family's beliefs.

Claire is not the only one who will be dealing with the fallout of last season, however. Actress Lauren Lyle told RadioTimes.com that Marsali will be facing her own demons in season 6.

“Marsali and Fergus have always been this fun, romantic couple – young, cool – like the ones that make people laugh and are just really in love with each other and have all these kids. And this time [in season 6], it just got really deep and really dark… They're at their most tested,” Lyle said.

Despite some of the darker storylines hinted at in the trailer and by the drama's stars, we're sure Claire and Jamie will weather the storm, especially since Outlander has already been confirmed for a seventh season.

Outlander season 6 premieres on StarzPlay on 6th March 2022. You can catch up on Outlander on Amazon Prime Video now. Sign up for Amazon Prime Video for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and feature