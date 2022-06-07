Everything I Know About Love soundtrack: Full song list for BBC series
Emma Appleton and Bel Powley play childhood best friends in the BBC One adaptation.
Dolly Alderton's bestselling memoir Everything I Know About Love has been given the small-screen treatment, with the full semi-fictionalised adaptation landing on BBC iPlayer on 7th June 2022.
Emma Appleton (Pistol, The Witcher) stars in the series as Maggie, who's loosely based on Alderton, while Bel Powley (The Morning Show), Marli Siu (Alex Rider) and Aliyah Odoffin (in her debut screen role) play her best friends and housemates after the quartet moves to Camden, London.
The series recreates the feel of the 2010s (when both the memoir and series are set), including its soundtrack, with hits including the likes of Down With The Trumpets by Rizzle Kicks, which ruled the airwaves in 2011.
Read on for all the songs featured in BBC One series Everything I Know About Love.
Everything I Know About Love episode 1
- Bumper by Cults
- Just Friends by Amy Winehouse
- Down With The Trumpets by Rizzle Kicks
- Femme Fatale by The Velvet Underground & Nico
- Keep On Movin' by Five
- We Want To by New Young Pony Club
- Brothers On The Slide by Cymande
- Brass in Pocket by Pretenders
Everything I Know About Love episode 2
- Ritual Union by Little Dragon
- 7 Heures Du Matin by Jacqueline Taieb
- Kickstarts by Example
- Scratch My Back by Jan Panter
- Saturday Night by Whigfield
- Domino by Jessie J
- Gold Dust by DJ Fresh
- Love At First Sight by Kylie Minogue
