Emma Appleton ( Pistol , The Witcher ) stars in the series as Maggie, who's loosely based on Alderton, while Bel Powley ( The Morning Show ), Marli Siu ( Alex Rider ) and Aliyah Odoffin (in her debut screen role) play her best friends and housemates after the quartet moves to Camden, London.

Dolly Alderton's bestselling memoir Everything I Know About Love has been given the small-screen treatment, with the full semi-fictionalised adaptation landing on BBC iPlayer on 7th June 2022 .

The series recreates the feel of the 2010s (when both the memoir and series are set), including its soundtrack, with hits including the likes of Down With The Trumpets by Rizzle Kicks, which ruled the airwaves in 2011.

Read on for all the songs featured in BBC One series Everything I Know About Love.

Everything I Know About Love soundtrack: Full song list for BBC series

Everything I Know About Love episode 1

Bumper by Cults

Just Friends by Amy Winehouse

Down With The Trumpets by Rizzle Kicks

Femme Fatale by The Velvet Underground & Nico

Keep On Movin' by Five

We Want To by New Young Pony Club

Brothers On The Slide by Cymande

Brass in Pocket by Pretenders

Emma Appleton as Maggie in Everything I Know About Love

Everything I Know About Love episode 2

Ritual Union by Little Dragon

7 Heures Du Matin by Jacqueline Taieb

Kickstarts by Example

Scratch My Back by Jan Panter

Saturday Night by Whigfield

Domino by Jessie J

Gold Dust by DJ Fresh

Love At First Sight by Kylie Minogue

