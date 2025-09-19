The strength of their children's feelings is very much echoed in the dynamic between Tom and Beth, who feel an "immediate" connection that spirals into an adulterous relationship, which they attempt to hide from their respective partners.

Shelley Conn (Bridgerton) and Matthew McNulty (The Jetty) co-star as Tom's wife, Hannah, and Beth's husband, Neil, respectively, who become the victims of their affair.

The synopsis for ITV's Adultery teases a "scandalous" and "provocative love story" that "raises questions about class, grief and the effects of social media, as it takes the viewer on a rollercoaster story of passion, parenthood and peril".

"Tom and Beth embark upon a passionate and intense love affair that threatens to uproot their whole lives," it continues. "Adultery is naturally authentic and bristling with passion as it focuses upon two ordinary families and messy complications."

Screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst commented: "It's a wonderful privilege to assemble such an amazing cast for Adultery.

"The characters in our show have complex emotional lives and we needed the very best acting talent to bring them to the screen. I couldn't be more thrilled."

The supporting cast is completed by Andrew Knott (Gavin & Stacey) as Dave, the ex-husband of Beth's recently deceased best friend, plus James Murray (The Crown) and Charley Webb (The Long Shadow) as Tom's brother and sister-in-law.

Romola Garai photographed at a screening event (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images) Lia Toby/Getty Images

Producer Ben Stephenson added: "I am thrilled that we have assembled such a high calibre cast for Danny's wonderful scripts.

"Dominic and Romola are two remarkable actors at the peak of their careers and it's hugely exciting to see what they bring to this juicy gripping and complex show alongside their amazing co-leads Matthew and Shelley."

Adultery will consist of six hour-long episodes, directed in two blocks by Vera's Will Sinclair (episodes 1-3) and Stay Close's Daniel O'Hara (episodes 4-6), with a premiere date to be announced in due course on ITV1 and ITVX.

Adultery is coming soon to ITV and STV.

