The advertising-supported streamer will create a new user experience that spans across BVOD, FAST, AVOD and live TV.

Not quite sure what these new platforms mean and when you can start streaming them? Read on for everything you need to know.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is the new Channel 5 streaming service?

Paramount Global combining with My5 and Pluto TV will create a new advertising-supported free streaming destination, giving viewers in the UK access to new, exclusive and archived content from Channel 5.

Included in the merger is a collection of FAST channels from Pluto TV and an "extensive" on-demand section. This will be combined with BVOD, FAST, AVOD and live TV all at once, which will allow viewers to watch all their favourite shows live and at ease.

The streaming service says it will allow Channel 5 to continue providing high-quality content in the future.

Channel 5 has grown its TV audience in recent years with hit shows such as The Yorkshire Vet, All Creatures Great and Small and Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly.

Pluto TV currently offers content across multiple genres, including sports, stand-up comedy, local film and series selections and more.

James Herriot in All Creatures Great and Small. Channel 5

When will the new Channel 5 streaming service be available?

The new streaming service is currently underway, with a launch planned for the second half of 2024.

Further details are set to be announced in early 2024.

Maria Kyriacou, president for broadcast & studios, Paramount international markets, said of the new platform: "We're proud of the huge success and growth in viewing that we have seen on our BVOD service, My5.

"As we look ahead to an IP-delivered future, this is the right time for us to fully leverage the Paramount ecosystem and combine the reach and scale of our free-to-air network in the UK with the global success of our FAST service, Pluto TV.

"We're well underway with work on this product, and I'm incredibly excited about the content and user experience we'll be able to offer our audiences and our advertising partners when we launch next year."

More like this

Looking for something to watch? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.