After the Nazi advancement had accelerated, the vet and his crew were all set to carry out their first long distance run to Scotland far sooner than planned, an exercise which could see them encounter enemy fire.

But just as James was about to take to the skies, he collapsed and was rushed to the medical wing.

Instead of being felled by the Luftwaffe, he was grounded by brucellosis, a bacterial disease he picked up from treating an infected herd a year prior.

After some uncertainty about his future, James's superior declared him unfit to fly, which he initially contested, and was instead ordered to carry out manual labour.

But when it became clear that he was wasted digging ditches and would be "of more use elsewhere" after helping to birth a calf, he was discharged and allowed to return to Darrowby.

"You're a trained vet, and as I understand it a very good one," said his commander. "There aren't too many of you around right now."

James appeals to Wing Commander Whitely in Series 5 of All Creatures Great and Small. Helen Williams

But while James was eventually thrilled to be reunited with Helen and baby Jimmy, he initially appeared conflicted.

Not only did he desperately want to do his bit, both for his crew and the war effort – "I have a duty. I owe it to these men, I can't just walk away, not now" – he believed that had he been flying the plane, his men might not have been shot down and lives might not have been lost.

But fate had other ideas, leaving him with no other option than to head back to Skeldale House, and what a welcome it was.

As for Tristan, he's finally set to return later this season following his season 4 absence.

"The show missed Tristan, and we missed Callum," said Nicholas Ralph. "It's just wonderful to have him back and always a treat to work with Callum. Any scenes we have together were brilliant and a lot of fun."

He went on to say that "Tristan, as a character, means so much to so many people within the house, so it was a joy having him back".

"Seeing him interact with Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) is a lot of fun because they are both so different," he added. "And Callum is just a great laugh – a great guy to have around both on and off set. It was a real treat."

