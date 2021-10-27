Netflix releases first trailer for Tiger King 2, promising more wild twists

We are still feeling the repercussions of the many big events that took place in 2020, including the release of Tiger King at the cusp of the pandemic. And now, Netflix has released a full trailer teasing what’s in store next for Joe Exotic and co.

As lockdowns were put in place all over the world due to COVID, we all needed a show to get lost in – and it was hard to find one more bizarrely compelling than Tiger King.

Exotic is currently in prison serving a 22-year sentence, but that didn’t stop Netflix from commissioning another dive into the bizarre world of Tiger King, with a second series confirmed earlier in the year.

Tiger King season two is set to land on Netflix on Wednesday 17th November and it promises to shed more light on the strange workings of many of the faces we became familiar with last time – including an imprisoned Joe.

Following the release of a teaser earlier this year, we have been missing a full trailer and, happily, the wait for that is over as Netflix dropped it today. If you haven’t had the chance to watch it yet, here it is below:

That looks just as wild as ever, right?

We also know that Carol Baskin will not be in Tiger King 2. Baskin explained why during a chat with RadioTimes.com, saying: “It was so obvious that I had been betrayed by them [the filmmakers]. Why would [director Rebecca Chaiklin] ever think that I would be willing to speak to them again? And so I told her to just lose my number.”

Now we have had our first look at the Tiger King sequel, we just need the next few weeks to zip by so we can see all the surprises it has in store for us. But one thing is for certain, we are ready to get hooked on this world all over again in November.

