The Spy Who Died Twice clip delves into John Stonehouse's double life

The one-off special explores the remarkable story of politician John Stonehouse, who attempted to fake his own death in the 1970s, when he was thought to have drowned somewhere off a Miami beach.

Channel 4 has released a clip from tonight's documentary The Spy Who Died Twice, exclusively for readers of RadioTimes.com .

In truth, he had attempted to start a new life in Australia, but was soon discovered and sent back to the UK, where he was ultimately sentenced to seven years in prison for fraud.

Decades later, it would be revealed that Stonehouse had worked as a spy for the Czech Secret Service, but then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher had stopped this information from coming out whilst he was alive.

The Spy Who Died Twice will offer insight into the politician's double life, as well as exploring exactly why Thatcher agreed to cover up his involvement in covert operations. Watch an advance clip below.

"It's either he was in some ways stupid and didn't realise that he was at risk, or there was an arrogance and a conceit that made him think he was above the law, above the normal rules, and he could get away with anything," says Bernard Donoughue, who served as head of the Policy Research Unit under Prime Ministers Harold Wilson and James Callaghan.

The story of John Stonehouse also provides the basis for a new drama coming soon to ITV, where Succession star Matthew Macfadyen will play the former Labour MP, with Keeley Hawes as his wife, Barbara.

The Spy Who Died Twice should be a perfect primer for that upcoming project, giving helpful context to those who may not have heard about the scandal when it first made headlines.

