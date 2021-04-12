Our Yorkshire Farm 2021 air date: When is new series on Channel 5?

As we teeter on the verge of spring, Our Yorkshire Farm returns, transporting viewers to the Yorkshire Dales where shepherds Amanda and Clive Owen lead a traditional rural existence along with their clutch of nine children.

Daniel Pearl, commissioning editor at Channel 5, said: “Our Yorkshire Farm is such a special programme. It’s more than just a heart-warming documentary, it is a deeper exploration of family bonds, parenting styles and the desire among so many of us to live closer to nature.”

Here’s everything we know about the new series so far.

What night is Our Yorkshire Farm on TV?

Sun bathes the Yorkshire Dales as Channel 5’s most popular factual programme of 2020 returns on Tuesday 13th April at 9pm.

Follow Amanda, her husband, Clive, and their nine children as they look to expand the farm in this, the fourth season of the rural retreat series.

Who is Amanda Owen on Our Yorkshire Farm?

Amanda Owen, 45, is originally from Huddersfield but moved out to the country in 1996. She and her husband Clive are hill shepherds who raise their children on one of the most remote farms in Britain, Ravenseat Farm. Their land spans 2,000 acres and is 1,800 meters above sea level.

She has written several books about her traditional country lifestyle including The Yorkshire Shepherdess, Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess and A Year in the Life of the Yorkshire Shepherdess.

Channel 5/Renegade Pictures (UK)

Her first book, The Yorkshire Shepherd, became a Sunday Times bestseller in 2014.

She regularly tweets updates about family life to her 156.7K followers.

Who is Clive Owen on Our Yorkshire Farm?

Clive Owen, 66, has lived at Ravenseat Farm for 25 years. Despite living off the beaten track for much of his life, he is a first-generation farmer, just like his wife (and is no relation to the actor of the same name!).

Who are the Our Yorkshire Farm children?

The Owens have nine children – their eldest, Raven, went off to university last season and their youngest, Nancy, is a toddler.

In this year’s instalment, 16-year-old Reuben leaves school to start his dream job as a mechanic and eight-year-old Sidney is given a sheepdog puppy to train.

Their other children, in descending order, are Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas and Clemmy.

What is Our Yorkshire Farm about?

Narrated by Ben Fogle, the documentary series follows Amanda and Clive Owen as they raise their family of nine on one of the most remote farms in Britain, Ravenseat Farm.

Free from the distractions of TV and technology, their ‘free range’ children explore the joys of country living while parents Amanda and Clive look to expand their land by purchasing a derelict farm house nearby.

Viewers can expect a welcome dose of escapism in this snapshot of bucolic bliss.

