How to watch Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil – Singer to open up about addiction struggle in new documentary

Demi Lovato will open up about her 2018 drug overdose in a new docuseries, titled Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.

The singer – who suffered a heart attack during the nearly fatal July 2018 incident – is revealing for the first time how doctors believed she only had five to 10 minutes to live following the near-fatal incident.

Directed by Michael D Ratner, the four-part series will feature interviews from Lovato’s family and friends and will also touch on her recent broken-off engagement to Max Ehrich.

Elton John and Christina Aguilera will also make appearances to talk about the toll of fame.

So, when is it out? And how can you watch it? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil

The series will premiere on YouTube Originals on 23rd March.

What is Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil about?

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil will explore the events surrounding Lovato’s drug overdose, which saw the singer rushed to hospital in 2018.

Lovato spent nearly two weeks in the hospital before undergoing treatment at a rehab facility and sober living facility for months.

In the new documentary, the singer will open up about the incident, revealing how she suffered three strokes and a heart attack.

We’ll also hear from some of Demi’s family and friends, as well as some celebrities who’ll talk about the pressures of fame.

In addition to exploring her battle with drugs, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil will also highlight Demi’s rise to superstardom from her acting career and early days at Disney, to her music career, and her struggles with sobriety and mental health.

Additionally, it will touch upon her engagement to actor Max Ehrich, which ended in September 2020.

It’s not the first time Lovato has dug into her personal life on-camera. In 2017, she opened up about her struggles with addiction in Simply Complicated – another YouTube Originals documentary.

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil trailer

There is, and it spares no details.

At the beginning of the clip Demi states: “I’ve had a lot to say over the last two years, wanting to set the record straight about what it is that happened. FYI, I’m just going to say it all, and if we don’t want to use any of it we can take it out.”

She later reveals: “I had three strokes, I had a heart attack, my doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes.”

You can watch the teaser below.

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil will be available to watch on YouTube Originals from 23rd March.