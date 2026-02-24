The biggest video-on-demand services are set to face “enhanced regulation” from UK media regulator Ofcom, putting them under the same scrutiny as traditional broadcasters under new legislation.

Ad

Streaming platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and catch-up services ITVX and Channel 4, will have to follow the watchdog’s rules relating to accurate and impartial news reporting and harmful and offensive material.

The UK government said that the new legislation will apply to video-on-demand services that have more than 500,000 UK subscribers, which will be designated a "Tier 1" service and have to follow a new VoD standards code – similar to the Broadcasting Code followed by established broadcasters.

VoD services provided by the BBC such as BBC iPlayer will initially remain exempt, and will continue to be regulated under the the Broadcasting Code via the BBC Framework Agreement, though they will be brought under the new regulatory regime in due course.

Ofcom will have the power to accept and investigate viewer complaints, and take action where it sees a breach of the code, as it currently does for all broadcast television in the UK.

Disney+ is among the streamers facing greater Ofcom regulation. Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Until now, only licensed television channels had to comply with Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code and accessibility requirements, meaning that many of the UK’s biggest streaming services were either not regulated at all or not regulated to the same standard.

UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said of the changes, which are part of the Media Act 2024: "We know that the way audiences watch TV has fundamentally changed. Millions now choose to watch content on video-on-demand platforms alongside or, in the case of many young people, instead of traditional TV."

She continued: “The Media Act introduced vital updates to our regulatory framework which this government is committed to implementing. By bringing the most popular video-on-demand services under enhanced regulation by Ofcom, we are strengthening protections for audiences, creating a level playing field for industry and supporting our vibrant media sector that continues to innovate and drive growth across the UK.”

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

A public consultation will follow on the new VoD standards code, giving the public and providers the opportunity to contribute their views.

The standards code will then come into effect one year after its publication by Ofcom.

Elsewhere, the government is currently seeking public views on the future of the BBC as part of its Royal Charter review, ahead of the current agreement expiring in 2027 - find out more about how you can have your say.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.