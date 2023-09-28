On the announcement of the investigation, Ofcom chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes said: “Over the last few days there has been speculation and commentary about our role as the independent broadcast regulator. These are important issues and I wanted to be clear about our rules.

“Parliament sets objectives on how the broadcast sector should be regulated. We set and enforce rules to achieve these objectives. Contrary to some claims, these rules remain unchanged."

Her statement continued: “They are designed to protect audiences from offensive and harmful material, and to uphold the integrity of broadcast news and current affairs programming, while always ensuring that freedom of expression is front and centre in every decision we take. This is highly valued by audiences and central to our democracy.

“The decisions we take, always based on facts and evidence once a programme has aired, are vital if we are to protect our vibrant media landscape. We continue to apply and enforce these rules without fear or favour.”

The investigation comes after Wootton was suspended yesterday (Wednesday 27th September) following controversy over the episode, which saw Laurence Fox - now also suspended from GB News - make sexist comments about female PoliticsJOE correspondent Ava Evans.

Although Wootton is considered to be one of the broadcaster's most popular hosts, his suspension follows on from some social media users, who argued that Wootton should also face similar consequences to Fox.

A statement read: "GB News has suspended Dan Wootton following comments made on his programme by Laurence Fox last night. This follows our decision earlier today to formally suspend Mr Fox.

"We are conducting a full investigation."

MailOnline has also announced today that it has terminated Wootton's contract as a columnist. A spokesperson for DMG Media, the parent company of MailOnline, said: “Following events this week, DMG Media can confirm that Dan Wootton’s freelance column with MailOnline – which had already been paused – has now been terminated, along with his contract.”

