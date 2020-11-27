A surprise defeat to Burnley last time out means Roy Hodgson will be expecting a response from his troops when the Toon rock up in south London.

But Newcastle themselves are desperate to take the win here after suffering back-to-back 2-0 defeats this month.

What’s more, Steve Bruce’s side have managed to score just four away goals all term – and so the boss will be demanding an improvement in the capital.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Newcastle on TV?

Crystal Palace v Newcastle will take place on Friday 27th November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Newcastle online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle team news

Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19. However, Hodgson should have James Tomkins back to call upon following a thigh injury.

Connor Wickham, Nathan Ferguson and Wayne Hennessey remain out injured. Jeffrey Schlupp could come into the side, with Eberechi Eze and Michy Batshuayi starting up front.

Newcastle: Manager Bruce is sweating on the fitness of Callum Wilson, who was rested for last week’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Ryan Fraser and Matt Richie will both be assessed ahead of the game, but Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles, Dwight Gayle and Martin Dubravka are all absent.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Losing Zaha severely blunts Palace’s attacking threat and Newcastle will hope to take full advantage here on Friday night.

But with the Toon also struggling for goals, this could be a long evening at Selhurst Park with few chances to split the teams.

Don’t be surprised if one goal decides the game, with Batshuayi due to find the net for the first time this season.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-0 Newcastle

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.