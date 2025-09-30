Instead, the headline-making moment has been a throwaway line by Springfield Elementary student Devin (guest star Cole Escola), who at one point remarks flippantly that Mr Largo may have died.

If you're scratching your head, don't worry: that's an appropriate response.

I spent more time watching The Simpsons in my formative years than was probably advisable, but it still took me a cursory Google to even know which of the show's townsfolk that is.

The answer: Lisa's balding music teacher, best known for his appearance in the opening credits, where he can be seen objecting to an improvised solo by the promising young saxophonist.

That word of Mr Largo's possible death made even the smallest impression on today's relentless online news cycle is a surprise, but an even greater shock is that – to the show's current writers – he's considered too important to be casually written out.

The Simpsons executive producer and writer Jessica Conrad subsequently told TVLine that she didn't expect anyone could "actually believe that we would kill him off off-camera," as if Mr Largo merchandise is flying off the shelves.

And so, everyone's favourite background-filler will live to, um, fill another background.

Let me be clear: I don't wish death upon Mr Largo (although I seriously question the notion that he's indispensable, or would be sorely missed by the show's dwindling number of fans).

Principally, what I take issue with is The Simpsons' use of death as a mere publicity device, while rarely making a genuine attempt to deliver on its considerable storytelling potential.

I couldn't possibly say whether, in this instance, Conrad included the morbid Mr Largo gag with the sole intention of generating headlines, but The Simpsons creatives should be aware by now that this is a potent media strategy.

After all, only earlier this year, the internet went ablaze with speculation about Marge Simpson's fate, after the "death" of the family matriarch in one of the show's hypothetical flash-forwards (it was later confirmed as not "canon").

Further back, in 2013, former executive producer Al Jean infamously told press that a Springfield resident would be killed off in the following season, prompting a flurry of intrigue as to who their identity might be.

The implication, whether deliberate or not, that the doomed character would be of genuine significance led to a wave of disappointment when it proved to be the seldomly featured Hyman Krustofsky (father to Krusty the Clown).

In the same TVLine interview, current executive producer Cesar Mazariegos shared (seemingly with a straight face) that even season 26's killing of "Larry the Barfly" – a dishevelled drinker found at Moe's Tavern – prompted a "big discussion" for the writers.

"We usually don't want to get rid of our characters," he explained, conveniently ignoring that both Larry and Mr Largo can barely be considered more than set dressing.

In isolation, neither of these incidents are unforgivably egregious, but they are indicative of an extreme risk-averseness that characterises The Simpsons' moribund modern era.

A spate of deaths wouldn't necessarily be the shot in the arm that The Simpsons needs, but if the show's writers are reluctant to consider losing even one glorified extra, it doesn't suggest that boldness is on the agenda elsewhere.

A major refresh of the show's status quo – whether by meaningful character deaths, a time-jump, or an influx of new residents – would at least represent admirable effort, even if it didn't quite stick the landing.

It would also create headlines worthy of our attention, rather than the clickbait nonsense that emerges out of every obscure exit or desperate fake-out, of which Mr Largo is only the latest.

Fans and the news media alike should stop encouraging these stunts – and I'll happily lead by example from here. Wake me up when the show does something surprising, and actually sticks to it. (No, the death of Otto the bus driver won't cut it.)

The Simpsons season 37 is coming soon to Disney Plus UK.

